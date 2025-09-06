MAI Capital Management Has $132,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.60 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.