Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 594.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 114,287 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.