CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Stake Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.4%

CoStar Group stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

