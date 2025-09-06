OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF $RNRG

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 75,599 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

RNRG stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1256 per share. This is an increase from Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

