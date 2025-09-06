Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,031 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $98.50.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.