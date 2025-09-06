Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 6508007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $1,239,136.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,759.84. This represents a 62.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,752 shares of company stock worth $2,073,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 19.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $55,632,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11,000.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,299,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,636,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

