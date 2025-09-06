AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Short Interest Up 167.4% in August

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,400 shares, anincreaseof167.4% from the July 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 168,409 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 246,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 138,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA YOLO opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.70. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.