Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 680370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URE shares. Maxim Group raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$744.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

