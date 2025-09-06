ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, anincreaseof164.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of ECTM opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.