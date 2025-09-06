Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, anincreaseof160.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,671,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FLUD stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

About Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of broad investment-grade, ultra-short term bonds. FLUD was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

