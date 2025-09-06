Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.02 and last traded at C$35.19, with a volume of 431952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.06.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$32.10.
In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Per Niklas Frank sold 11,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.91, for a total value of C$309,996.37. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.96, for a total value of C$137,172.62. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $800,261. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
