Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.02 and last traded at C$35.19, with a volume of 431952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$32.10.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 3.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Per Niklas Frank sold 11,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.91, for a total value of C$309,996.37. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.96, for a total value of C$137,172.62. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock worth $800,261. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

Featured Stories

