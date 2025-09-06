Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Increases By 157.1%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, agrowthof157.1% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

GGUS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

