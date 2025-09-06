iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, anincreaseof161.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,949,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 815.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

