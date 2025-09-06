Short Interest in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Increases By 82.2%

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,860,000 shares, anincreaseof82.2% from the July 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently,6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,181 shares of company stock valued at $39,441,679. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $400.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.32. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

