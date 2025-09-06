Insider Selling: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $381,666.48 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent Moll sold 42,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $381,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,448.26. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arteris Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $8.86 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $377.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

