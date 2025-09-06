Insider Selling: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Sells $381,666.48 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) COO Laurent Moll sold 42,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $381,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,448.26. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arteris Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $8.86 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $377.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $2,799,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

