Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) EVP Sells $438,600.00 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) EVP Ann Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 3.0%

PRU opened at $105.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

