Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Major Shareholder Purchases 71,107 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jan Stahlberg purchased 71,107 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $416,687.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,207,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,825.20. This represents a 1.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jan Stahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Jan Stahlberg purchased 50,772 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,632.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Jan Stahlberg purchased 59,648 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $357,888.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Jan Stahlberg purchased 338,265 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,590.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Jan Stahlberg purchased 59,788 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $356,336.48.

On Thursday, August 21st, Jan Stahlberg purchased 48,172 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $287,105.12.

On Friday, August 15th, Jan Stahlberg purchased 8,233 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,398.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Jan Stahlberg purchased 70,414 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $421,779.86.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jan Stahlberg purchased 293,601 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,735,181.91.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Jan Stahlberg bought 1,542,857 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,999.50.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $317.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.40. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DMAC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3,710.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.