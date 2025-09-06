Insider Selling: SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Piyush Sevalia sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.66, for a total value of $485,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,610,082.58. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $234.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.88. SiTime Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.SiTime’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SiTime by 2,016.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 422,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $64,873,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 27,559.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after purchasing an additional 260,158 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 5,015.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

