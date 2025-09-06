Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $671,504.76 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Smith sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $671,504.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,542.88. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

