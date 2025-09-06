Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $671,504.76 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Smith sold 17,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $671,504.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,542.88. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.
Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Collegium Pharmaceutical
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.