W Bryan Hill Sells 20,366 Shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,208,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 326,979 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

