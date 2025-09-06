Daniel Mcconeghy Sells 5,917 Shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $112.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $795,325,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $219,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,007 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

