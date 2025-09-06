Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Stock Price Down 15.4% – Should You Sell?

Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 355,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 52,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Orex Minerals Trading Down 15.4%
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.
About Orex Minerals
Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orex Minerals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Orex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.