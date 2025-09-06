MAI Capital Management Buys 1,662 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF $GMF

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1,567.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,955,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth $849,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 115.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 171,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GMF stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average of $121.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $133.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.60.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

