MAI Capital Management Has $194,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $215.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

