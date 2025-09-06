Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.