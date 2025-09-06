MAI Capital Management Has $181,000 Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

