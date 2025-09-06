Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

