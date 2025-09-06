Financial Contrast: Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Children’s Place and Citi Trends”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Children’s Place $1.39 billion 0.09 -$57.82 million ($3.13) -1.74 Citi Trends $768.52 million 0.41 -$43.17 million ($2.00) -18.86

Profitability

Citi Trends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Children’s Place. Citi Trends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Children’s Place, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Children’s Place and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Children’s Place -3.97% -10.32% -1.49% Citi Trends -2.13% -21.07% -5.42%

Risk and Volatility

Children’s Place has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citi Trends has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Children’s Place and Citi Trends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Children’s Place 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citi Trends 0 0 2 0 3.00

Children’s Place presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.29%. Citi Trends has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Children’s Place’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Children’s Place is more favorable than Citi Trends.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Children’s Place on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc. engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International segments. The Children’s Place U.S. segment refers to the company’s U.S. and Puerto Rico-based stores and revenue from its U.S. based wholesale business. The Children’s Place International segment is involved in the Canadian-based stores, revenue from the company’s Canadian-based wholesale business, as well as revenue from international franchisees. The company was founded by David Pulver and Clinton A. Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. It also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as offers outerwear for men and women. In addition, the company offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, health and products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. Citi Trends, Inc. provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

