BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,478,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 212,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 157,183 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $54.42 on Friday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

