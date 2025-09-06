Quarry LP Has $62,000 Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Quarry LP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 826.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 175,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,675 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,197.80. This represents a 32.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $26.77 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.