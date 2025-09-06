Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after acquiring an additional 814,713 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $343,764,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,296.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,366,000 after purchasing an additional 390,374 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 982,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,554,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Argus cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

REGN stock opened at $573.38 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,170.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $562.59 and its 200-day moving average is $584.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

