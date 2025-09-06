AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fiserv worth $83,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

