Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.50.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.93. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$25.12 and a 1-year high of C$48.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,289 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$51,070.18. Also, Senior Officer Delaney Joseph Fisher sold 8,804 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.33, for a total value of C$355,085.57. Insiders have sold a total of 40,625 shares of company stock worth $1,636,157 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold.

