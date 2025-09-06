Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WLKP stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $771.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $297.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 126.85%.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Gilson acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $102,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,102.72. This trade represents a 104.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

