Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2025

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMAFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Fannie Mae has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

