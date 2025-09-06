State Street (NYSE:STT) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $130.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

STT stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

