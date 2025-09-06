Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.75.

TSE BDT opened at C$26.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

