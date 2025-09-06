Quarry LP Makes New $50,000 Investment in Spire Inc. $SR

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Spire by 2,648.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

