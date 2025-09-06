Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.58.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.