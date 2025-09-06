Quarry LP Buys New Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Copa by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 8,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copa by 2,813.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Copa Price Performance

CPA opened at $117.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.57. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.36. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company had revenue of $842.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Copa’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Further Reading

