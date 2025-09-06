Quarry LP Invests $51,000 in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,913,000 after acquiring an additional 937,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 451,567 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,939,000 after acquiring an additional 235,753 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SNX opened at $149.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $122,141.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,403.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.