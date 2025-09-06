Quarry LP Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5,883.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,951,000 after buying an additional 162,465 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 814,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,063,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sanmina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 715,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,496,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,510,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 33,966 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Sanmina stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.76 and a 52-week high of $125.76.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

