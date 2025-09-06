Quarry LP Purchases 2,044 Shares of GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 1,965.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 4,102.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GRAIL in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In other GRAIL news, major shareholder Chun R. Ding sold 339,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $16,830,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,305,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,699,374.15. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 9,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $503,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 492,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,952. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,694 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,266. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRAIL Price Performance

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. GRAIL, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.18.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative net margin of 329.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

