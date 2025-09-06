Quarry LP Invests $53,000 in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after buying an additional 593,962 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 123,580 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 305,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $770.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $194.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.