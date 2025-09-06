Quarry LP Invests $53,000 in AECOM $ACM

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6%

ACM opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

