Quarry LP Acquires 1,856 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 119.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOV by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in NOV by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 107,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NOV by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in NOV by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE NOV opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.