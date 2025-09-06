Quarry LP Boosts Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 979.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,412,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,866,000 after purchasing an additional 458,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,474 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after purchasing an additional 528,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,534,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after purchasing an additional 779,538 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.9%

CWAN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,838,935.45. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 132,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,980. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,748 shares of company stock worth $5,755,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.