State of Wyoming Acquires New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,467,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,805,000 after buying an additional 1,130,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,109 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,139,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,339,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,099 shares of company stock worth $2,907,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

