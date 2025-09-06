Vident Advisory LLC Buys 57,279 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cemex were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cemex by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Cemex during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

