Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,603.24. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Exact Sciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $72.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

